HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – At least two churches in Rusk County temporarily closed because of the pandemic. First Baptist Church in Henderson found creative ways to reach and interact more with the community.

Pastor David Higgs, who has lead the congregation for about 10 years, took his staff to attend a “Who’s Your One” tour campaign in Longview to help get their missionary program back on track.

“In November and December, we went through a 55 day campaign called “Who’s Your One” and we ask all of our members to find one person that was unchurched to try and involve them in our church. Over the 55 day campaign, we were able to reach 41 new members added to our congregation and so we praise the Lord for that,” said Higgs.

Pastor Higgs shared that 300 members signed up to participate in the campaign to reach others in the community and to be an encouragement to everyone during difficult times.