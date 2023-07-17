HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County officials are reaching out to the community for help in solving a cold case that is over a decade old.

In 2012, human remains were found outside of the Seven Points area off of CR 2448 near Flag Lake Road. Deputies found human skeletal remains on the property and started working with the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers.

The remains were analyzed by the University of North Texas Laboratory of Forensic Anthropology, who determined that the remains belonged to a white or Hispanic male between the ages of 21 and 60. They gave the following sketch of what the man might look like:

Rendering courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

After checking through missing person records, the sheriff’s office was still unable to identify the remains. Anyone with information about a missing man fitting that description within that time frame is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.