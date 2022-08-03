UPDATE: The fire is now 60% contained, officials reported at 4:40 p.m.

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Officials have closed SH 198 between Clear Creek Road and CR 2829 due to 25-acre fire in Henderson County.

Several fire departments have responded to a fire in the 6600 block of State Highway 198 in the Payne Springs area. The fire is large and crowning, which means the fire is moving along the tops of trees.

Two locations on CR 2829 have been evacuated at this time. An evacuation area has been set up in Eustace High School parking lot, per Henderson County Facebook post.