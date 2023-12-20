HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Commissioner’s crew is accused of illegally dumping near the Trinity River.

Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney said the county fire marshal’s office got a complaint about County Commissioner Precinct 1 work crews dumping items on the property of the Trinity River Water Authority, which oversees development and conservation of surface water resources of the Trinity River Basin.

As a result of that complaint, the county fire marshal’s office and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality launched a joint investigation.

Precinct 1 County Commissioner Wendy Spivey posted a statement to her Facebook page stating that she was made aware of the complaint on Dec. 13. She said the debris was reportedly dumped in an eroded ditch off Old River Road north of Trinidad.

“I was unaware of the County ever dumping any material in an eroded ditch, but apparently this has happened several times in the past 25 years,” she said.

Spivey said it has been common practice “by all county precincts” to dump excess dirt, concrete rubble and other leftover materials from road repairs into washouts, low spots and eroded areas “in the landowners property.” She said they do this to “help the landowner and save the County taxpayers the cost to haul the excess materials off.”

Spivey said her office is investigating the situation.

In a press release, McKinney said the following:

“We cannot overemphasize the gravity of illegal dumping, which poses a significant threat to the environment, public health and safety,” McKinney wrote. “Henderson County is fully committed to holding anyone responsible for such acts accountable for their actions.”