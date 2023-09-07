HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Commissioners court of Henderson County approved the fiscal year 2024 budget and accompanying tax rate during their regular meeting on Sept. 7.

The new tax rate is .3313920 per $100 valuation. That is .017834 (1.7 cents) lower than last year’s rate. All funds in the budget total to about $52.4 million.

Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney said this year’s budget process was tough for officials because of increased state mandates and the impact of inflation.

“Inflation hit us just like it hit our residents,” McKinney said. “The market drives anything you have to buy, and we buy a lot of fuel in the precincts and Sheriff’s Office; we buy oil products for roads.”

In addition, state law requires the County to spend more on items such as public defense and funding to the appraisal district.

According to Henderson County Commissioners, they have completed several important projects in recent years without incurring debt and that trend continues this year with law enforcement getting $700,000 in new vehicles.

“You have to meet these costs to maintain facilities and services,” said McKinney. “And if we don’t make these investments and keep everything up to date and moving forward, it will cost more trying to catch up.”