HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County announced that they completed their new $7 million communication system last week.

“As far as the official portion of it, this concludes a little over four years of work,” County Judge Wade McKinney said.

The system was completed after the Henderson County Commissioner’s Court accepted the construction of the system’s final of five towers. $500,000 in grants helped pay for the P25 digital communication system, which will help first responders have clear communication across most of the county.

“Everything I’ve heard from the Sheriff’s Department and other departments, it’s just like talking on a cell phone,” Commissioner Chuck McHamm said. “It’s clear, and it will help the safety of our officers and our first responders in the field a tremendous amount.”

Henderson County added that they have paid for the system without borrowing any money.