HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Judge has made a declaration of local disaster after the county sustained heavy damage during recent severe winter weather.

Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration after he “determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.”

Unless the Commissioners Court Extends it, the declaration will be in effect for seven days. According to an announcement made by Henderson County, this declaration can help the county get aid from state agencies.