HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County firefighters have responded to 40 fires this week alone and 134 for the month of July.

County Judge Wade McKinney signed a declaration declaring a Local State of Disaster in Henderson County today. The declaration comes because of the extended drought and rash of wildfires the county is currently experiencing.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) is maintained by Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Texas A&M Forest Service and is used to determine fire potential. The average KBDI value in Henderson County today was 712 with a high of 746. A burn ban is indicated when the KBDI is 575.

According to the declaration the KBDI value for Henderson County is now within the highest range of the index, indicating a severe drought and increased wildfire occurrence.

“Our first responders are reaching their limit,” Judge McKinney said. “Day and night they are working to protect life and property from these fires. We all need to work to limit the demand for their services.”

The declaration specifically prohibits the following:

Outdoor burning of combustible materials in an outdoor environment by any person is prohibited. Combustible materials include, but are not limited to the use of all fireworks, burning of trash, brush and open campfires, and materials used outdoors in activities that could result in a fire.

The discarding of cigarettes/cigars or ashes is prohibited unless each cigarette/cigar and ashes are deposited into an appropriate receptacle known to extinguish combustion and customarily use for such purpose.

Outdoor welding shall only be allowed under the following circumstances: welding, cutting and grinding associated with welding activities shall not take place when the wind is over 15 miles per hour all easily cleared grass, leaves, brush and other easily combustible materials must be cleared with a twenty (20) foot radius surrounding the area where activity is to take place before any welding, cutting or grinding begins; and, a spotter with water and a ready pressurized delivery system must be on hand before any welding, cutting or grinding begins and remain on hand until the activity is completed.



The declaration will be in affect for seven days unless it is extended by Commissioners Court.