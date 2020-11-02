Henderson County deputies searching for 2 missing children, could be headed for Dallas area

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County deputies are searching for two missing children who are believed to be with their parents.

12-year-old Robert Trickle Jr. and 7-year-old Briya Tickle were ordered into the custody of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. It was not cleared why they were ordered into protective care.

The children were last seen with the parents Christina Gibbons, 45 and Robert Tickle, 55, in Chandler. Deputies believe that they may also be in the Dallas metroplex around the Duncanville or Grand Prairie areas.

They are driving a 2002 brown Ford F150 pickup truck with the Texas license plate: HKY 8662.

So far, no Amber Alert has been issued for Briya or Robert. The alert is only used for when investigators believe the children are in immediate danger.

Both parents were arrested earlier this year for drug possession, but the charges were later dismissed due to insufficient evidence, according to online judicial records.