HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue said that they responded to a burning home in the Cherokee Shores area on Thursday afternoon.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

PSFR said that when firefighters arrived on the scene the fire had spread to 50% of the home. The Eustace Fire Department and the Gun Barrel City Fire Department helped put out the blaze while PSFR Capt. 07 held command.

Officials said that there were no injuries from the fire, which was PSFR’s third structure fire of the year.