HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County fire department recently revealed their pink brush truck created to raise awareness about cancer.

Bob Morris, the North 19 Fire Rescue Chief, had the idea to get the truck, and the other members of the crew agreed. The fire rescue shared pictures of their truck on July 20.

The vehicle also has several decals to represent the various cancers their firefighters have battled. Some of them are currently fighting cancer or are in remission. The truck is also meant to honor those who passed away due to cancer.

Fire Rescue Lieutenant Stacey Killough is a uterine cancer survivor. Stacey’s husband, lieutenant Mike Killough, also battled lung cancer and won.

The fire station is paying tribute to R.H. “Buck” Graham. They said he was instrumental in getting them the Graham station on CR 2709.