HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After years of keeping a close eye on properties that violate health and safety code, the Henderson County Fire Department and the Emergency Management team said they are now stepping up enforcement.

Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said he believes his county is growing exponentially. He said with more people living in the county, it’s limiting space for concerned folks and junk just builds up on their property.

“Basically keeping out trash, debris, junk, tires, old appliances, couches furniture,” said Renberg. “If it doesn’t belong outside in your yard, it needs to be inside or in your property.”

They are cruising neighborhoods more often to catch health violations, and Renberg said many materials like tires and trash left out are hazardous.

“Tires hold water in them, its a breeding ground for mosquitoes, so that can create a hazard,” said Renberg.

Another health and safety violation are weeds growing within 300 feet of another residence or establishment.

Renberg also said rural areas are having the most violations. There are 900 violation cases and counting in the county.

“We go out and notify people that they have issues on their property and we give them 30 days to fix those issues,” said Renberg.

If the mess is not cleaned up, a class “C” misdemeanor can be up to a $500 fine.

“Essentially we can write up a citation for everyday passed 30 days until the property is cleaned up,” said Renberg.

Your property could have a red warning tag saying your property needs to be cleaned or a newly added orange tag that means the fire marshals were in the area and your property looks great.

“We wanted to come up with an idea that you know people see us and we don’t want them to always think that we are bad,” said Renberg.

Officials are urging people that live in Henderson County to please reach out and help be a part of the solution.

“It really helps if the public just calls and lets us know or goes online and fills out the form to let us know where the problem areas are,” said Renberg.

