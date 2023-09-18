HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Today, Henderson County’s disaster declaration, that has been in place for 27 days, was lifted.

Judge Wade McKinney issued the declaration’s termination which lifts increased restrictions for residents in the area. Residents can now resume normal outdoor cooking and welding activities, but cannot burn outdoors because of the continuing burn ban.

According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Texas A&M Forest Service, Henderson County has experienced just two wildfires in the past seven days, in combination with the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) showing substantially lower numbers.

Residents should be aware that the burn ban is still in effect according to the current KBDI levels. Officials say the burn ban will remain in effect until Tuesday, Sept. 26, unless otherwise stated by the Commissioners Court.

Violations of the burn ban are considered a Class C misdemeanor, which can result in a fine of up to $500.