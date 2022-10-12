HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the groundbreaking of a new center on Wednesday that will provide services to families and children who suffered abuse.

The Henderson County HELP Center and Maggie’s House Child Advocacy Center are going to get a new building that is going to be named the Legacy Center, and the groundbreaking happened on Sept. 28.

The facility is going to be 4,000 square feet and be located near the HELP Center on North Palestine Street. The center will be used for local and statewide training.

“The HELP Center and Maggie’s House have seen a significant increase in cases in recent years, including a 30 percent increase last year and the year before. That increase is driving the need for additional services for the child victims they serve, which means more staff and room for those staff and services,” said the sheriff’s office.

Henderson County is also going to start a Crimes Against Children Task Force, and deputies will be partnering with the HELP Center. Officials will be helping combat child abuse in the county.

“Our relationships are getting stronger,” said Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. “The cases that come in, we’re going to be able to take care of them faster, better, and get the results we need to take care of our citizens and our kids the best we can in a quicker fashion.”