Henderson County man killed in collision near city of Winona

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County man was killed Wednesday morning at around 7:50 a.m. around 2.4 miles north of the city of Winona in Smith County.

Jeffrey Dale Jones, 36, of Larue, was traveling southbound in a GMC Acadia on SH-155 when he traveled into the southbound lane and collided with a flat bed truck.

Christopher Lee Bundrant, 43, of Quitman, the driver of the flatbed, was hospitalized and transported to UT-Health in Tyler in serious condition.

Jones was pronounced at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.