HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Henderson County are investigating after a drowning Thursday night in the Cedar Branch Park subdivision.

According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue, they and other agencies responded around 8 p.m. to “reports of a male subject that had been working construction at a residence went for a swim in the lake and went under the water and did not resurface.”

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

The victim was later recovered after units began searching the water, including the Gun Barrel City Fire rescue boat that has side scan sonar. This sonar was used to locate the victim after officials had been searching the area for some time.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.