HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Henderson County said on Thursday they are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Sept. 8.

Cody Eugene Gates, 45, is 5’10” tall, weighs about 200 pounds and officials said he is normally seen wearing a baseball cap but is known to shave his head.

“Cody has a teenage son who is very concerned about his dad,” officials said. “Cody was last seen with an unknown female by the name of Sam.”

Officials said Gates is reported to at one time been driving a 2004 White Dodge Avenger with a possible Texas license plate of PLN 2426.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or how to reach him is asked to contact Henderson County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigator Sherry Powers.