MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said that one of their patrol units was hit by a passing car while conducting a traffic stop near Malakoff on Saturday.

Photo courtesy of Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

“When you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road please slow down and move over! It’s not only State law but it’s the right thing to do! We were extremely lucky this morning!” Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

The patrol unit was hit from behind and officials said it was hit so hard it became airborne. According to HCSO, all of the vehicles involved were damaged but all the occupants were able to walk away uninjured.