HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County Commissioners Court proposed a nearly 10-cent reduction to next years tax rate, and will hold a public hearing on the proposed rate next week.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Commissioners Court Courtroom at the County Annex.

According to a release from the county, the proposed tax rate is .349226 per $100 valuation, which is .097261 less than the current rate of .446487. The rate is broken down into the following areas:

General Fund: 0.288157

Road and Bridge: 0.018512

Farm Market/Flood Control: 0.042557

The proposed tax rate will fund a budget that includes the following, according to the county:

A $500,000 increase in insurance costs

A new coordinator for the District Attorney

An additional deputy for the Crimes Against Children Task Force

An additional librarian for the Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Library

The creation of a department regulating new developments and the flood plain

“I think we’ve tried to stay conservative with most of the things we have to do to set this budget and still give our constituents the services the public expects,” said Pct. 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam.