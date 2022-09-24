HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find three of their “most wanted fugitives.”

Patricia Garza, 42, of Chandler is wanted for child endangerment. She is 5’2” and weighs 110 lbs. Johnny Lee Carey, 64, of Athens is wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is 6’0” and about 200 lbs.

Officials said they are also searching for Jose Dion Sanders, 36, of Dallas. He was charged with sex abuse of a child and is 5’11’ and weighs approximately 180 lbs.

If anyone has information about where these people are, they should call the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128 or call the Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS.