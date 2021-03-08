Henderson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Max dies after illness

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office this weekend euthanized its K-9 officer Max, who had suffered medical problems.

“We are heartbroken but we know he is not suffering anymore. Max was one of the best we have ever seen. He will be missed by all of us and especially by Deputy Meagan Hogan,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The department acquired Max and Kan, another K-9 deputy, in 2018 using money seized from illegal drug trafficking. Max was teamed with Hogan and they attended K-9 Global Training Academy near San Antonio.

K-9 Deputy Max

Deputy Meagan Hogan with Max







Max had been receiving treatment at Morton Small Animal Clinic and Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital.

“He was a loving servant but when it was time to work he was all work,” the statement said. “He has helped us in our mission to make Henderson County a safer place for everyone and will be missed by all. Thank you K-9 Max for being the deputy that you were.”