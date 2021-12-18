Henderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 9-year-old girl believed to be with mother

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County Sheriff Office deputies are searching for a missing 9-year-old girl believed to be with her mother, which according to CPS paperwork, is not allowed to be alone with the child.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, around 3:40 a.m., Deputy Sherry Powers with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to a missing 9-year-old girl in the Brownsboro area.

Dispatch advised the father woke up at 2 a.m. and noticed his daughter, Raylee Rae Williams, was missing.

Raylee is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is less than four feet tall and weighs around 75 pounds or less. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red Christmas T-shirt.

The child is believed to be with her mother April Williams. According to CPS paperwork, April is not to be alone with the child. Sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 a.m., April took Raylee from the child’s residence.

