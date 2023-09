ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — ‘The Future You’ program will be hosted tomorrow, Sept. 19, in Athens, Texas to help middle and high school students explore career options.

According to the Henderson County Help Center Risk Avoidance Team, the free event will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at The Texan Venue located at 209 East Tyler street, Athens, Texas 75751.