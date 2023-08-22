HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County is under a local state of disaster as of Tuesday.

County Judge Wade McKinney signed a declaration of local disaster, highlighting in a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott the “extensive loss to agriculture resources including at least 80% loss to hay production and the ever-increasing threat of fire danger” as reasons for the declaration.

The declaration will be in effect for seven days unless the Commissioner’s Court extends it.

The disaster declaration states that fire departments in the county responded to 24 wildfires in the past seven days, and 67 so far in August.

Their current burn ban stays in effect, but this declaration increases the restrictions.

“Basically, if you have to strike a match or spark a lighter, don’t do it,” said Fire Marshal Shane Renberg.

The declaration specifically prohibits outdoor burning of all kinds, discarding cigarettes/cigars or ashes unless they are in an appropriate receptacle, and outdoor welding will only be allowed under specific circumstances, outlined below:

