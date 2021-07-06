Henderson County welcomes new K-9 deputy named Valco

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is getting a new four-legged crimefighter.

On Tuesday, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office introduced K-9 Valco, a two-year-old Shepherd/Malinois mix.

In a Facebook post, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said that he loves people and loves his job.

“He knows when it is time to play and when it is time to work,” the post said.

Valco started patrolling Tuesday. Deputies say they are excited to watch him grow as he starts to “help us fight crime on the streets of Henderson County.”

Photo courtesy of Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

Back in March, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office lost their K-9 Max who was suffering from medical problems.

“We are heartbroken but we know he is not suffering anymore. Max was one of the best we have ever seen. He will be missed by all of us and especially by Deputy Meagan Hogan,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office at the time.

LATEST POSTS: