Henderson couple overwhelmed by support after they lose everything in fire

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson couple is overwhelmed by the support they are receiving after their home was heavily damaged by fire.

Chris Jones was working Saturday as a volunteer Red Kettle bell ringer for the Salvation Army in front of a store in Henderson when he was alerted by a neighbor that his house was on fire

“We got the call and rushed home to see all of our possessions go up in flames,” Jones said of himself and wife, Wynetta.

The fire destroyed almost all of their possessions. Only some of the outside walls of the home were left standing.

Jones said he and his wife were moved to tears by what happened next.

People in the community who heard what happened took action.

After helping others in need as a Salvation Army volunteer, Jones found himself being helped by those who learned of his family’s sudden need.

Some in Henderson gave the family of seven a place to stay. Others held drives to help the family replace their belongings.

“The events that happened after this (fire) I think were more overwhelming than that fire that consumed everything,” he said

Chris Jones said God took care of them.