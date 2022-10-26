HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – It’s almost time for one of the sweetest holidays. As Halloween approaches, Henderson first responders are still accepting donations for their Halloween Fun Night on Friday.

Officials are accepting candy and other treats that are not food. If you would like to donate, you may drop it off at the Henderson Police Department and Fire Department.

Henderson Police Department: 800 Lake Forest Parkway

Henderson Fire Department: 401 West Main Street

“Help us give a fun and exciting night for all ages on Halloween,” said police.