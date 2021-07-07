Henderson ISD announces passing of 15-year-old student

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK)- Henderson ISD announced on Wednesday that one of their students died.

15-year-old Lanasia Marie Deshay Williams passed away last week. She was a student at Henderson Middle School.

The HISD community offered their sympathies for the Williams family.

“Even as she faced increasing health challenges, her passion and spirit never waivered,”

said HMS Principal Shannon Dickerson who had worked with Williams since she was in

elementary school. “Her personality was steadfast. She was adamant about being with her

classmates despite her own struggles. She simply drew joy from being around others.”

Services will be held for Williams on July 10 at 3:00 p.m. at Union Valley True Gospel Pentecostal Church at 304 Hillcrest Street in Henderson.

The burial will happen at the Wright Cemetery on County Road 272 in Henderson through the Garmon Funeral Home.

A public viewing will also take place on July 9 from 1 -7 p.m. at the funeral home.