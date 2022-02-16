HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The last two years have been hard for East Texas school districts like Henderson ISD. Employees unfortunately had to take time off during this time due to COVID. Some even had to lose their pay.

“Our board is trying to develop a way to retain our teachers and to you know incentivize them to stay with us and come back another year,” said Amanda Wallace, Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Policies.

Henderson ISD wants to make sure their staff knows they care. They are doing different things like staff shout outs, and the Henderson ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved two retention incentives of $2,000 each for all full-time employees.

“We at Henderson ISD, I think from the leadership to our board just want to say thank you to all of our staff and all of those that are committed to Henderson ISD students, to the parents, to the community. This is just a way for us to say thank you,” said Wallace.

Henderson ISD staff were shocked.

“What an unexpected surprise, you know. I’m sure there are plenty of our employees that need this right now,” said Flo Williams, the Henderson ISD Communication Administration Assistant.

Staff across Henderson ISD are also over joyed by the news.

“I think because it shows how much they really appreciate what we do and our everyday activities and the business and sometimes the struggles that we do all day long. It is exciting to know they understand that, and they support us,” said Kendall Freeman, a Henderson ISD Kindergarten teacher.

Teachers are talking about finally treating themselves or taking a much-needed vacation with the money.

“I’d like to say it’s going to go straight into savings, but I might treat myself too,” said Kalli Hodges, a Henderson ISD Kindergarten teacher.

Henderson ISD full-time staff members who continue employment next year will receive an additional $2,000 in September making it a total of $4,000.

Tyler ISD and Longview ISD also provided stipends and incentives to teachers and staff.