HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Henderson ISD released a statement offering their condolences to friends and family of former employee Dee Taylor.

Taylor dedicated more than 30 years of his life serving the HISD community and students as a member of the maintenance department. During his time with the district, Taylor also served as a mentor to others helping them get into positions of leadership, showing genuine passion for helping others succeed.

“I will always be grateful to him,” said HISD’s current maintenance director, Gary Don Davis. “He mentored us and taught us to do things the right way, the first time. He was a man of integrity and commitment and a strong leader.”

The district shared that even though Taylor retired almost 20 years ago, memory of his service lives on and he will continue to be missed dearly by the HISD community.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Dee’s family and friends during this difficult period. Our

thoughts and prayers are with you as we remember the life of a cherished member of the HISD family,” said David Chenault, HISD Director of Communications.