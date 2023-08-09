HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — At Henderson ISD, KETK News checked in where some students started school for the very first time. An unforgettable day for many students and parents.

“Happy first day of school,” Oliver Cook, a pre-k student said.

Monnie Meyer Wylie Primary School welcomed back students on Wednesday.

“We are about 13 minutes in, and I have seen about two sets of tears only from kids not from parents,” Wiley Primary Principal Leslie Bowles said.

For the younger kids, the first days can be hard for parents too.

“So far, it’s completely chaotic, it is. We have criers that don’t want to say bye to mom we have moms that don’t want to say bye to the kids,” Pre-K Teacher Delana Cochran said.

Staff are happy to be welcoming pre-k and kindergarteners to Wiley Primary School.

“It’s just the excitement, they’re brand new, teaching them how school works,” Bowles said.

The school year is a fresh start for everyone, and Cochran said students and parents find their routine “they’re still looking forward to every aspect.”

She said she strives to teach students many skills that they can use beyond the classroom.

“Not only academics, ABC’s, 1-2-3’s but, everything is learning, like where to put your backpack, how to get along with friends, how to share,” Cochran said.

One student is excited for new friends to play with.

“Kind of play with toys and play outside I guess,” Cook said.

Henderson ISD is looking forward to what this school year holds ahead, and is ready to inspire growth each and every day.

“The growth that these kids make is phenomenal,” Bowles said.