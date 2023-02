HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD is mourning the loss of a high school student.

Late Monday night, the district took to Facebook to announce the tragic passing of Henderson High School junior Josh Simpson.

“He will be missed by his fellow teammates as well as friends, teachers and staff,” the district added.

On Tuesday, counselors will be available at the high school for students or staff.

HISD said their thoughts are with the Simpson family during this difficult time.