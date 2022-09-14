HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Henderson released a statement Wednesday notifying residents of power outages across several city blocks.

Due to Power Outages at Henderson Middle School students had to be moved to the High School for lunch and the rest of the day. Montgomery Achievement Center students had to be moved to Wylie Elementary for the rest of the day.

According to the officials, the city was notified by SWEPCO but given no information concerning the reason for the sudden outage or timelines on restoration of power.