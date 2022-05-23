HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – No one was injured Monday after a child reportedly brought a toy gun to Henderson Middle School.

According to a statement from Henderson ISD, administrators discovered a toy gun on campus Monday morning. An investigation reportedly revealed that a student brought the fake weapon to campus and showed it to other students.

Once the toy was discovered, employees “followed strict protocols to ensure the safety of students and staff.” Officials said it was “immediately obvious” that the item was a toy and no one was in danger at any time.

There was not a disruption to class or campus activities and a full investigation is ongoing. All appropriate disciplinary actions will be enforced.

“HISD remains committed to doing all we can do to maintain a safe learning environment,” HISD said in a statement.