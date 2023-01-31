UPDATE: Rusk County schools were placed on lockdown, but this was later lifted Tuesday afternoon.

A man was arrested after making a threat to a school, but wasn’t specific about the location, said Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

Authorities said the sheriff’s office detained the man outside of his job in Rusk County. The sheriff’s office is also working with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office to pursue charges.

Students should now be able to follow their normal schedules.

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD is on full lockdown on Tuesday due to a possible threat made to an East Texas school, the school district said.

“HISD has been notified by both federal and local authorities of a possible threat made against an unnamed school, possibly in the East Texas area,” Henderson ISD said.

All district campuses are on lockdown, and the district said everyone is safe.

Parents should not arrive to pick up their students until officials lift the lockdown. HISD said they will release updates at a later time.