HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The nonprofit organization No Kid Hungry, has announced it will fund six Texas school districts to help combat childhood hunger Henderson ISD is among the program recipients.

The organization granted them $30,000. Their goal is to help rural students in what they have designated as food insecure areas.

One organizer shared why she’s so passionate about this mission.

“This is not a piece of equipment that goes in a kitchen, that no one sees and no one gets to use. This is something that’s going to be rotating from campus to campus,” said Tanya Davis, Henderson ISD Director of Child Nutrition.

Experts say one in four Texas children live in food insecure areas. Leaders hope the grant will fill the gap to improve child nutrition programs. In total, No Kid Hungry invested $180,000 in six different school districts to fight child hunger.

The other five Texas school districts that will receive grants are in addition to Henderson ISD are: