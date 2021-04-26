Henderson ISD to relax COVID-19 protocols during summer programs

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK)- Henderson ISD is adjusting some of their COVID-19 protocols during the summer.

This will affect Kids Fest, Summer Academy, and summer workouts for athletes. Many of these COVID-19 protocols were started in August.

“We have been committed to doing the best thing for our kids,” said Assistant Superintendent Shannon Bennett. “It’s been inconvenient at times and we’ve had to rethink a lot of what we normally do during school, but our teachers and students have been amazing and adapted well to these new challenges. We’ve also been honest and upfront with our case counts and close contact notifications and I think the numbers reflect the fact that everyone has taken COVID-19 seriously.”

The following changes will be effective starting on June 1st:

Face coverings (including masks or face shields) will become optional for students and staff at all school activities. Masks and face shields will be available if students or staff choose to wear them.

Staff will no longer check temperatures or screen students when they arrive on campus.

Water fountains will be operational but the district will still encourage students to bring their own water bottles.

Frequent handwashing and other good hygiene practices will continue to be encouraged at all times.

Additionally, anyone who displays possible COVID-19 symptoms is asked to remain at home or be tested for the virus.

The district added the summer allows for them to reduce COVID-19 safety measures in a “limited environment.”

“Recognizing cases early and keeping people safe is still extremely important,” said Stephanie Gatlin, the district’s Health and Wellness Coordinator. “But with the low number of active cases we are currently seeing, we believe now is the time to scale back on some protocols while maintaining an overall posture of caution and prevention.”