HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson and Kaufman counties have reached an agreement on the location of the county line between them.

In a release, Henderson County said this is the first time there is no dispute over the county line since the 1800s, and the agreement puts the issue of “The Notch” to rest.

“The Notch” is a small area near Kemp where officials said the county line indents slightly toward Henderson County, and it’s existence has caused a recurring issue between the two counties.

“In the 28 years I’ve been with Henderson County, this issue has flared up three times,” Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney said. “This time, we were able to bring it to a conclusion in a fashion that is not easily undone by the prevailing politics or personalities.”

The agreed judgement was filed on Nov. 7 in a Van Zandt County court after Kaufman County filed a lawsuit triggering the agreement in October 2021. A release said the agreement leaves things largely the way they are, especially for the residents in the area.

“In order to resolve this boundary dispute amicably, provide same county continuity and county preference for most residents in the Notch, Kaufman County and Henderson County agree the residents living in the Notch will remain in Kaufman County,” the agreed judgement said.

The use of parcel ID numbers were used to identify boundary lines, and a release said 11 of the 271 parcels of land identified in the agreement were moved into Henderson County.