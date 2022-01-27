MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County authorities said a man under arrest for a church burglary broke the interior partition of a patrol vehicle and used it to flee from them before being found.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that they were called to Grange Hall Church in reference to a burglary in progress. Deputies arrived and found Joshua Braley of Henderson and arrested him for burglary of a building.

Authorities handcuffed and secured Braley in a patrol unit while they went to speak with the complainant and gather evidence.

According to the sheriff’s office, Braley then broke the interior partition in the vehicle (the caged area) and got into the driver’s seat, gaining access to multiple firearms as he fled the location in the patrol vehicle.

County dispatch tracked the stolen patrol vehicle to the 2600 block of Lake Street in Marshall, where Braley had exited the vehicle and ran away. Multiple agencies including the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Police, Texas DPS and a HCSO K9 Unit established an “aggressive perimeter” that led to Braley being found.

He was taken to the Harrison County Jail with pending charges.

“This incident thankfully ended peacefully without anyone being injured,” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said. “This is one of the many dangers law enforcement encounters daily.”