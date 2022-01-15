Henderson man dead following head-on collision in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) — A Henderson man is dead after a head-on collision that occurred on Highway 64 near Chapel Hill.

On Friday afternoon, around 5:55 p.m. Clinton Andrews, 39, of Henderson, was travelling in the east bound lane on Highway 64 in a Nissan Pathfinder when he drifted into the west bound lane, which led to a head-on collision with a 2020 Dodge Ram towing a trailer, driven by Juan Gomez, 46, of Troup. The report also suggested that Andrews was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

Andrews was pronounced dead at the scene, while his female two passengers, who are 13 and 14, were taken to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital – Tyler in critical condition. Neither were wearing seatbelts. Gomez was also taken to the same hospital and is currently in stable condition.