KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson man died Tuesday morning when he was ejected from his pickup after it hit trees.

Bryan Powell, 50, of Henderson, died at the scene, said the DPS.

The accident happened at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday 2.7 miles south of Kilgore on U.S. 259.

Powell lost control of his Dodge Ram pickup on a curve, struck a guardrail, left the roadway and began rolling, according to the DPS. The truck came to rest after it hit trees.

The accident remains under investigation.