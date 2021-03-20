Henderson man dies after crashing into fence, home on US-79 in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson man was killed Saturday after he struck two fences and a home.

Troopers responded to the fatal crash around 9 p.m. six miles east of Henderson.

30-year-old Bryant Allen Hindsman was traveling east on US-79 when he left the roadway, veered right and continued into a ditch. According to troopers, Hindsman then struck two fences before he struck a home.

Hindsman was pronounced at the scene and was taken to Crawford A. Crimm Funeral Home in Henderson.

