Henderson man killed in a head-on crash outside of Carthage

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson man died in a head-on car crash Thursday afternoon outside of Carthage.

According to a DPS report, 21-year-old Brandon Fountain was driving a 2019 Ford F550 south of US Hwy 79 three miles east of the city around 1:15 p.m. For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Volvo truck head-on.

The Volvo was towing a semi-trailer and was driven by 65-year-old Kenneth Johnson, a Missouri City resident.

Fountain was pronounced dead at the scene and Johnson was uninjured.

An 18-wheeler driving behind Johnson was able to swerve out of the way of the crash, but rolled his truck. He was also uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.