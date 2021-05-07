Henderson man killed in a head-on crash outside of Carthage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson man died in a head-on car crash Thursday afternoon outside of Carthage.

According to a DPS report, 21-year-old Brandon Fountain was driving a 2019 Ford F550 south of US Hwy 79 three miles east of the city around 1:15 p.m. For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Volvo truck head-on.

The Volvo was towing a semi-trailer and was driven by 65-year-old Kenneth Johnson, a Missouri City resident.

Fountain was pronounced dead at the scene and Johnson was uninjured.

An 18-wheeler driving behind Johnson was able to swerve out of the way of the crash, but rolled his truck. He was also uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51