Henderson man killed in motorcycle wreck on HWY 64 near Tyler

ARP, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson man was killed Monday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a car.

The accident happened at 3 p.m. on HWY 64 three miles west of Arp.

A DPS preliminary report says that 62-year-old Erich Wilson was in a 2010 Ford Edge and stopped on the eastbound lane of the highway waiting to turn onto CR 299.

While Wilson was stopped, 21-year-old Payton Vance St. Clair crashed into the back of his car while on his 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle.

St. Clair was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler. Wilson was not injured in the crash.