Henderson man sentenced for 2019 Christmas postal crime spree

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J Ganjei announced that a Henderson man has been sentenced to federal prison for violations regarding the United States Post Office.

Paul Wayne Kennedy, 39, pleaded guilty in April 2021 to burglary of a United States Post Office, possession of stolen mail, possession of stolen money orders, damage to government property, theft of government property and access device fraud.

Kennedy was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

According to information presented in court, between Dec. 23, 2019 and the morning of Dec. 26, 2019, Kennedy burglarized post offices in Price, Texas; Bronson, Texas; Bon Wier, Texas; and Evans, Louisiana and attempted to burglarize post offices in Newton, Texas, and Singer, Louisiana. At each location he stole mail, packages and property that belonged to the U.S. Postal Service.

At the Price and Bronson locations, court records said Kennedy gained access to safes and stole money and U.S. money orders. Angela Moore, 37, of Longview was charged as his accomplice and accompanied him during the burglary at Price and attempted burglary in Newton.

Moore and Kennedy were indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas in June 2020, Kennedy was also indicted by a federal grand jury in Louisiana in June 2020.

Moore pleaded guilty to charges on possession of stolen mail and was sentenced to 6 months in federal prison in May 2021.

This case of a postal crime spree was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Henderson Police Department, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld for the Eastern District of Texas and Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel for the Western District of Louisiana.