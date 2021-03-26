Henderson Police Chaplain creates stickers to help people with autism and first responders

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK)- A Henderson Police Department Chaplain created a new product to help people who have autism.

These individuals can be sensitive to loud sounds and objects that overwhelm their senses.

If people with autism are approached by a police officer with sirens, megaphones, and bright lights, this could possibly cause them to react in a negative way.

“Chaplain Stacie Horne with the Henderson Police Department is passionate about ensuring the safety of individuals with autism,” wrote the city of Henderson.

Horne created a sticker that will let first responders know that there is someone with autism inside the vehicle.

She hopes the product will be used in other parts of the state as well. Officials are also looking for sponsors to help support the project.

For more information people can call, 903-657-3512.