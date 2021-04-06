Henderson police chief warns parents after finding large quantity of THC-infused chips, vape pens

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson Police Chief Chad Taylor posted a video warning parents after finding a large quantity of THC-infused vapes and edibles during a routine stop.

An April 4 traffic stop on Highway 79 led to the discovery of vapes, edibles, marijuana and promethazine.

Photo courtesy of the Henderson Police Department

“The edibles, what scares us about that is the packaging,” Taylor said. “If someone brings that home and leaves it out, and a 6-year-old walks up to that, they’re going to see Doritos or Cheetos.”

The chips are actually infused with THC, which can be dangerous to children and is illegal in Texas.

“With the edibles, they could eat that whole bag before they actually felt the effects of it, and that’s going to hit a child hard,” Taylor said.

This is not the first discovery of realistic-looking edibles in East Texas.

In March, two women were arrested in Henderson for for having more than 1,000 grams of THC edible candies that resemble Sour Patch Kids.

Several bottles of promethazine were also discovered during the stop. Promethazine is a prescription drug that can be used as a sedative or to treat allergies and motion sickness. Some use it for mixing into drinks to create a drug called lean. Taylor said that someone who consumes it would become “very lethargic” and the effects would be obvious.

Taylor said a lot of the items are coming out of California, especially the edibles. Though marijuana was legalized there, it remains a crime to possess it in Texas. The crime is considered more severe if the THC is extracted, like in the edibles.

Vapes are becoming more common in Texas, with this stop alone giving them 150 illegal vape pens. Taylor said that they are starting to see a lot of people under 18 with these kind of vapes.

“We’re starting to find this stuff, and have been finding this stuff for the last couple of years in our area,” Taylor said. “We want parents to be aware of these types of things. We want them to be on the look out for them so they understand what it is and make sure it’s not accessible to children.”