Henderson police find 200 grams of cocaine during traffic stop

Henderson, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson Police Department arrested a man after they found 200 grams of cocaine hidden in the dash of the vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Friday, a police officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation that warranted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the officer noticed there were several indicators of criminal activity. The officer then asked and was granted to search the vehicle.

When searching the vehicle, the officer found the cocaine and arrested the driver.

The driver was taken to the Rusk County Jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.