HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – After conducting a probable cause search during a traffic stop, officers with the Henderson police department recovered approximately 2.47 pounds of meth.

Officials said that Officer Hand noted “several behaviors consistent with criminal activity” during a traffic stop on Highway 79. Hand then asked the driver for consent to search the vehicle but was denied.

A patrol K9 unit was contracted, and a short time later K9 Vic performed an open-air sniff around the exterior of the vehicle. K9 Vic gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics to police. Police then searched the vehicle, and found more than two pounds of meth.

The driver, who was alone in the car, was arrested and transported to Rusk County Jail where they were charged with possession of over 400 grams of a controlled substance.