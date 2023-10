UPDATE: Rubi Hernandez was found, and Henderson police said “she is fine.”

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The Henderson Police Department have asked the public for any information to help locate Rubi Hernandez who was last seen on Monday.

According to Henderson PD, Hernandez was last seen wearing a green shirt and black jogging pants. She is 4′ 11″ and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

If you have information regarding Hernandez’s whereabouts, content Henderson PD at (903) 657-3512.